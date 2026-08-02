'Already a failure': Netizens torch Mullin over immigration remarks, call out 'gaslighting'

On sanctuary cities refusing to cooperate with ICE, Mullin said, “Let me work with you on this stuff. I'm not handling things like maybe the past secretary had. I'm just saying let's work to get the worst of the worst off the streets. And then you won't see me in your cities and states like you do as much… In fact, you probably won't even see us at all.”

He added, “If you are over here and you over stayed your visa, you haven't changed your status, or you came illegally, you haven't changed your status, you claimed asylum, and you have not asylum claim, there is nothing i can do for you.”

At the event, when asked about immigration reforms, Mullin said, “We have naturalization ceremonies every single day in the United States. In fact, we're real close to 900,000 individuals that have been naturalized in the last 12 months. There is a legal system to go through.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin joined governors from across the country at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Oklahoma City, where the group discussed homeland security issues including disaster preparedness, cybersecurity coordination and immigration, according to NGA.

He later posted on X, “NO amnesty for illegal aliens. Ever. We are a nation of laws. If you are illegally present in the United States of America- you will be detained and deported. Period.”

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Public reaction to Mullin's comments Mullin's remarks drew sharp reactions online.

One user wrote, “This native Oklahoman is sorely disappointed in Mark. Tulsa is a disaster and that's literally his home. He's a failure.”

Another said, “Sadly I feel like Mullin is already a failure.”

Another wrote, “He doesn't mean it. What he said in the clip is what he ACTUALLY believes. The stuff he posts on X is for idiot reta-ds that believe his gaslighting bulls--t.”

Another wrote, “This guy needs to be fired. ALL illegals must go!”

The National Governors Association (NGA) also highlighted its Governors Homeland Security Advisors Council, which works with federal officials throughout the year on national security issues. It also pointed to its network of Governors' Cybersecurity Advisors, who help improve cybersecurity across states. The NGA said that in 2025, more than 30 governors urged Congress to improve coordination between federal and state agencies over growing concerns about malicious drone activity.