Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex in Mumbai for 83 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jan 20, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan purchased the 5,185 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹31 crore in April 2021

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for 83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards

Mumbai real estate: Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Andheri area for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83 crore.(PTI)
Mumbai real estate: Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Andheri area for 83 crore.(PTI)

The apartment is spread across 5,185 sq ft RERA carpet and is located in a building named The Atlantis, the documents show.

According to the property registration documents, the transaction for the apartment on the 27th and 28th floors was registered on January 17.

The documents showed that the apartment has six car parking spaces, a stamp duty of 4.98 crore, and registration fees of 30,000.

The documents show that Amitabh Bachchan sold the apartment to Vijay Singh Thakor and Kamal Vijay Thakor.

According to SquareYards, Amitabh Bachchan purchased the duplex apartment for 31 crore in April 2021. It is currently sold for 83 crore, a 168% remarkable increase in value.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on a real estate shopping spree, buy 10 flats for 24.95 crore in Mumbai

According to the property registration documents, Amitabh Bachchan rented the same apartment to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for Rs. 10 lakh monthly and Rs. 60 lakh security deposit.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan rents out his duplex to Kriti Sanon for 10 lakh per month, actress pays 60 lakh in deposit

Amitabh Bachchan and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

Bachchan family investment in real estate

The Bachchan family invested around 200 crore in real estate alone between 2020 and 2024. According to SquareYards, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invested 194 crore in real estate, and with the latest investment, their portfolio has crossed the 200 crore mark.

Also read: Why did Abhishek Bachchan buy two 252 sq ft apartments in Mumbai alongside four large flats on the same floor?

Notably, the Bachchans invested over Rs. 100 crore in real estate in 2024 alone. According to the data shared by SquareYards, their portfolio primarily includes properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), comprising both residential and commercial spaces.

