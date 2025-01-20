Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex in Mumbai for 83 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards Mumbai real estate: Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Andheri area for ₹ 83 crore.(PTI)

The apartment is spread across 5,185 sq ft RERA carpet and is located in a building named The Atlantis, the documents show.

According to the property registration documents, the transaction for the apartment on the 27th and 28th floors was registered on January 17.

The documents showed that the apartment has six car parking spaces, a stamp duty of ₹4.98 crore, and registration fees of ₹30,000.

The documents show that Amitabh Bachchan sold the apartment to Vijay Singh Thakor and Kamal Vijay Thakor.

According to SquareYards, Amitabh Bachchan purchased the duplex apartment for ₹31 crore in April 2021. It is currently sold for ₹83 crore, a 168% remarkable increase in value.

According to the property registration documents, Amitabh Bachchan rented the same apartment to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for Rs. 10 lakh monthly and Rs. 60 lakh security deposit.

Amitabh Bachchan and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

Bachchan family investment in real estate

The Bachchan family invested around ₹200 crore in real estate alone between 2020 and 2024. According to SquareYards, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invested ₹194 crore in real estate, and with the latest investment, their portfolio has crossed the ₹200 crore mark.

Notably, the Bachchans invested over Rs. 100 crore in real estate in 2024 alone. According to the data shared by SquareYards, their portfolio primarily includes properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), comprising both residential and commercial spaces.