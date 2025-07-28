Akshay Kumar sells two apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali for 7.10 crore, earning over 90% ROI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two adjoining residential apartments in Mumbai's Borivali East for ₹7.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two adjoining residential apartments in Mumbai's Borivali East for ₹ 7.10 crore. (HT Files)

Akshay Kumar purchased the two apartments in 2017 for ₹3.69 crore, and documents show that they have fetched 92% returns in the last eight years.

Documents show that the two apartments are in a building called Oberoi Sky City, constructed by the listed real estate developer Oberoi Realty.

According to the property registration documents, Akshay Kumar sold the first property valued at ₹5.75 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The documents show that Akshay Kumar sold both apartments to Pravin Shetty and Sabita Shetty.

According to Squareyards, Akshay Kumar purchased the property in 2017 for Rs. 3.02 crore, which has since appreciated by 90%.

The second transaction includes a 252 sq ft studio apartment sold for ₹1.35 crore. The second transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹6.75 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. Akshay Kumar purchased the property in 2017 for Rs. 67.90 lakh, which has since appreciated by 99%, SquareYards said.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Oberoi Sky City has recorded 100 sale registrations with a total transaction value of ₹428 crore from August 2024 to July 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 47,800 per sq ft.

Akshay Kumar and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

Akshay Kumar is on a real estate selling spree

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold at least eight property units in the Mumbai real estate market over the past seven months, earning returns of over ₹110 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel.

In January 2025, Akshay Kumar sold a 1,073 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai's Borivali area for ₹4.25 crore. On January 31, 2025, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their luxury apartment in the Oberoi 360 West project, located in Mumbai’s Worli, for ₹80 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.

Akshay Kumar sold another apartment in Borivali East for ₹4.35 crore. The deal was registered on March 8, 2025. The 1,073 sq. ft. apartment, which includes two car parking spaces, delivered an 84% return on investment.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, in March 2025, Kumar sold two additional apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali area for a combined ₹6.60 crore. Purchased in 2017, both properties yielded an 89% return on investment.

In April 2025, Akshay Kumar sold a commercial office space in Lower Parel for ₹8 crore in April 2025. He had purchased the unit in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, earning a 65% return.