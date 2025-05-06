Check out Akshay Kumar's return on investment from the sale of six properties in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold six properties in the Mumbai real estate market over the past two months, earning returns of over ₹103 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold six properties in the Mumbai real estate market over the past two months, earning returns of over ₹ 103 crore(HT Files)

Here’s a look at five of Akshay Kumar's recent property transactions over the past four months.

1) 1,073 sq. ft. apartment in Borivali sold for ₹ 4.25 crore

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Akshay Kumar sold a 1,073 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai's Borivali area on January 21, 2025, for ₹4.25 crore.

The apartment is part of Sky City, a residential project developed by Oberoi Realty, spread across 25 acres. The ready-to-move-in project features 3 BHK units, studios, and duplex apartments.

As per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents, Kumar originally purchased the apartment in November 2017 for ₹2.38 crore. The recent sale price of ₹4.25 crore reflects a 78% appreciation in value.

2) Luxury apartment in Worli sold by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

On January 31, 2025, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their luxury apartment in the Oberoi 360 West project, located in Mumbai’s Worli, for ₹80 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.

The apartment, with a RERA carpet area of 6,830 sq. ft., is located on the 39th floor of the high-end residential tower and was sold along with four parking slots.

3) Apartment in Borivali East sold for ₹ 4.35 crore

As per documents reviewed by Square Yards, Akshay Kumar sold another apartment in Borivali East for ₹4.35 crore. The deal was registered on March 8, 2025. The 1,073 sq. ft. apartment, which includes two car parking spaces, delivered an 84% return on investment.

4) Two apartments sold in Borivali in March 2025

In March 2025, Kumar sold two additional apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali area for a combined ₹6.60 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Purchased in 2017, both properties yielded an 89% return on investment.

The first unit, a 1,080 sq. ft. apartment, was purchased for ₹2.82 crore and sold on March 20, 2025, for ₹5.35 crore.

The second unit, measuring 252 sq. ft., was bought for ₹67.19 lakh and sold the same day for ₹1.25 crore.

5) Office space in Lower Parel sold for ₹ 8 crore

According to documents accessed by Square Yards, Akshay Kumar sold a commercial office space in Lower Parel for ₹8 crore in April 2025. He had purchased the unit in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, earning a 65% return.

The office is located in the One Place Lodha complex and has a carpet area of 1,146 sq. ft. Buyers Vipul Shah and Kashmira Shah also acquired two car parking spaces as part of the deal, which was registered on April 16, 2025.