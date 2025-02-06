Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury apartment in Mumbai for 80 crore

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for ₹80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for ₹ 80 crore.

The 6830 sq ft apartment (RERA carpet) is on the 39th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project, a luxury residential tower in Worli, and includes four parking slots. The documents registered on January 31 showed that ₹4.80 crore was paid as stamp duty.

The apartment's per-square-foot price is ₹1.17 lakh, as per IndexTap.

Both the Bollywood star and his wife could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar turns 57; here’s a look at five properties owned by the Bollywood actor

Oberoi Realty's luxury residential project has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. It also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres, and all apartments face the west.

Other transactions in Oberoi 360 West project

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani, Everest Masala Group’s promoter Vadilal Bhai Shah, and Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand, all own sea-facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, purchased a 5,395 sq ft apartment in the Oberoi Three Sixty West project for around ₹60 crore in May this year.

Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, also owns two units that he bought for over ₹170 crore. Promoters of Kiran Gems own a 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project they bought for ₹97.4 crore.

The Oberoi 360 West project has witnessed close to 27 property transactions both in the primary and secondary market worth over ₹2291 crore from Jan 2024 to Dec 2024, according to data shared by CRE Matrix.

On January 21, Akshay Kumar, who is in the news for the film Sky Force, sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for ₹4.25 crore.

The property is in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK and studio, and duplex apartments.

Akshay Kumar, the "Khiladi of Bollywood," is among the most versatile and bankable stars in Indian cinema. He has won multiple awards with a career spanning over three decades and 100+ films. A Padma Shri honouree, Akshay is celebrated for his impactful roles, disciplined lifestyle, and philanthropic efforts, cementing his status as a true icon on and off the screen.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market