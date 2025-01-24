Akshay Kumar sells apartment in Mumbai for 4.25 crore

Akshay Kumar, who is in the news for the film Sky Force, has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for ₹4.25 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Akshay Kumar sells an apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 4.25 crore. Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar in the film Sky Force

The property is in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK and studio, and duplex apartments.

The deal was registered on January 21, 2025, per the documents.

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents showed that Kumar's apartment, bought for ₹2.38 crore in November 2017, was recently sold for Rs. 4.25 crore, reflecting a 78% appreciation in value.

Notably, according to IGR property registration records, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors, such as Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, own multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who have sold, purchased or rented their properties in the New Year

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the apartment has a carpet area of 1073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m) and includes two parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 25.5 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Akshay Kumar could not be reached for comment.

A media report published in 2022 showed that Akshay Kumar Bhatia had sold a property in Andheri West, Mumbai, to music director Daboo Malik for ₹6 crore.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Oberoi Sky City has demonstrated strong market activity, recording 216 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 848 crore from January to December 2024. The project's average resale property price currently stands at Rs. 39,522 per sq. ft.

Akshay Kumar, the "Khiladi of Bollywood," is among the most versatile and bankable stars in Indian cinema. He has won multiple awards with a career spanning over three decades and 100+ films. A Padma Shri honouree, Akshay is celebrated for his impactful roles, disciplined lifestyle, and philanthropic efforts, cementing his status as a true icon on and off the screen.

About Borivali's real estate market

In perhaps the most expensive real estate deal in Mumbai’s suburb Borivali, a 4 BHK luxury apartment was sold for ₹14 crore with the per sq ft rate amounting to ₹56,000 per sq ft last year.

This is historically the highest rate at which a property has been sold in Borivali, and the price is at par with other locations like Andheri, Vile Parle, Dada,r and Mahim of Mumbai, real estate experts told HT.com

On Mumbai's northwestern edge, Borivali is known for attractions like Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Kanheri Caves, and amusement parks like Water Kingdom and Essel World. Borivali East is favoured for its greenery, park proximity, and connectivity to Kandivali East, Dahisar East, and Borivali West.