Kangana Ranaut slams reducing relationships to ‘body counts’, blames ‘western culture’ for spouses killing each other

Kangana reposted a news report of the Bengaluru case on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and wrote a long caption along with it. It read, “Every other day news is full of such cases, women throwing men off the cliff, or men packing women in blue drums? It's easy to be westernised but people in the west are not deleting each other under social pressures of arranged marriage or conservative culture.”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the shocking incident in Bengaluru where a woman and her lover killed her husband as well as her 5-year-old son. Kangana pointed out how such cases have seen a rise in India in the last few months, and warned against the consequences of normalising westernised culture where human relationships are reduced to ‘body counts’.

'Don't normalise it' She went on to add, “It sounds very cool to be accepting of it all until its you or your own child that ends up in a drum. So wake up don't let this culture of benching, ghosting, crumbing, body counts to desensitise you. Don't normalise it. Once you are okay with human relations being reduced to mere body counts then don't cry when you will be reduced to a dead body.”

“Say no to westernised culture of calling human relationships as just body counts. Get ready to troll me but remember there is a blue drum in your vicinity too ha ha, bye have a good day,” she concluded. In her next story, Kangana shared a picture of a blue drum and wrote that this is for all her friends who call human relationships as body counts.

Kangana's comments on protests Meanwhile, Kangana found herself at the centre of a controversy in the last few weeks after a series of social media posts targeting Gen Z protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. She described some young protesters as the "gutter generation" and asked, “Who is birthing and raising them?” The remarks quickly sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, CJP leaders and social media users.

Later, she pivoted to praise Gen Z as India's biggest strength and ambassadors of the country's culture and identity.