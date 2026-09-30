The Paradise box office collection day 7: Nani film collects ₹104 crore in week 1 despite lukewarm reviews
The Paradise box office collection day 7: Srikanth Odela's second film with Nani after Dasara has held its own despite the weak opening talk.
The Paradise box office collection day 7: Srikanth Odela's second film with Nani after Dasara (2023) was released in theatres last Thursday, with paid premieres on Wednesday. The Paradise opened to lukewarm word-of-mouth and reviews but has performed well at the box office, holding its own against it all. It also crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its first week, becoming the highest-grossing film in Nani's career.
The Paradise box office collection in week 1
According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise collected ₹3.25 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹104.75 crore. It showed an occupancy of 17.74% from 5411 shows.
The Paradise opened to ₹34.65 crore in India, bringing in ₹11.60 crore from its premieres. It saw a dip in collections on its first Friday, collecting ₹14.90 crore, but maintained momentum over the weekend. It has dipped again since Monday, with collections showing a steady decline. It remains to be seen whether the film recovers and sees another spike during its second weekend.
The film has surpassed the collections of Nani's previous films, Dasara ( ₹81.93 crore), HIT: The Third Case ( ₹80.97 crore), Saripodhaa Sanivaaram ( ₹63.21 crore), and more. The film now has Peddi ( ₹244.64 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ( ₹218.47 crore), Irumudi ( ₹192.82 crore), and The Raja Saab ( ₹146.04 crore) to contend with.
KTR praises The Paradise for Telangana themes
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) praised The Paradise, calling it a ‘voice against suppression’. He watched the film at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad on Saturday. “The movie Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, portrays a struggle for existence, what happens during suppression, and how a leader arrives to give recognition to that society,” KTR told the press.
He also congratulated the film's team, adding, “Heartfelt congratulations to Srikanth Odela as well as to brother Nani and everyone else involved. This film captures Telangana's soil, dialect, and culture remarkably well, and it shows the ways people rise up against suppression, delivering a powerful message.” In The Paradise, Priyadarshi played a character named Shankaranna, based on KTR's father, former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).
The Paradise also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of a struggling tribe called the Savaari who fight for legal recognition from the government and against oppression by a feudal overlord.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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