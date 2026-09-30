Amitabh Bachchan slips, injures knee while shooting KBC 18: ‘Difficulty standing up’

Amitabh slipped and injured his knee while shooting, the actor revealed during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The veteran actor, who usually delivers his iconic opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage, chose to sit this time because of the injury. Amitabh Bachchan injured his knee while shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan injures knee while shooting On the show, the actor entered running towards his seat and chose to quickly sit down. Amitabh explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

The actor pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury, leaving the audience worried as they gasped. However, Amitabh was quick to reassure them that the injury was not severe. He said he would stand up to host the contestants but had chosen to sit during the opening monologue because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. The audience then wished him a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan on his equation with son Abhishek Bachchan Meanwhile, the veteran star recently made headlines after reflecting on his relationship with son Abhishek Bachchan in a recent blog post. The actor suggested that while parents and children may have differences of opinion, there can still be a shared understanding between them.

He wrote, "Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same)."

He further shared how they love and respect each other. He wrote, “Respect for the next generation ever... but the destination is ever the same... that be the ideal of every path taken... and that has ever been the relation—seek, discover, understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation: love, respect, and in a while the love of the well-wishers."

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects Amitabh has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is currently in post-production stage.

The actor is also set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is also associated with Aankhen 2, although little has been revealed about the film.