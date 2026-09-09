Amitabh Bachchan says hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is heart-breaking experience for this reason
Led by Amitabh Bachchan once again, Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm and air every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host of Season 18 of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz show introduced a new theme, ‘Sochna Padega’, which put the spotlight on thoughtful decision-making in an age where information is easily available. This season, KBC is celebrating the ability to think, understand and apply knowledge rather than simply knowing the right answers.
As the host, the veteran actor often interacts with the contestants and asks them about their life stories. During the conversation, he also opens up about his personal life and his career as an actor, sharing nostalgic moments on the show. However, not all moments are fun and quirky as some contestants also open up about the difficulties they have faced in their lives.
What Amitabh Bachchan said
Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his work as a host in his latest entry on his personal Tumblr account, where he said, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories , that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show.”
“I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.
About the theme of KBC this season
Last month, Sony Entertainment Television launched its new promo video with Amitabh Bachchan playing on the golf course. The video compares life with a game of golf wherein patience and good judgment sometimes hold more weight than quick action. Using the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan teaches his audience not to consider the first answer as the right one but take time to think.
According to him, "Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega (Translation: As children, we were taught that the one who answers first is the one who is right. But in life, many a time, the first answer isn't the right one. So this time on KBC, before giving your answer, you'll have to pause for a moment. Didn't get it? This time... you'll have to think.. Sochna Padega).
On the work front, the veteran actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film is currently in production, following the success of the first instalment, which crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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