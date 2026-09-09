Amitabh Bachchan says hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is heart-breaking experience for this reason

Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host of Season 18 of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz show introduced a new theme, ‘Sochna Padega’, which put the spotlight on thoughtful decision-making in an age where information is easily available. This season, KBC is celebrating the ability to think, understand and apply knowledge rather than simply knowing the right answers. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted several seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

As the host, the veteran actor often interacts with the contestants and asks them about their life stories. During the conversation, he also opens up about his personal life and his career as an actor, sharing nostalgic moments on the show. However, not all moments are fun and quirky as some contestants also open up about the difficulties they have faced in their lives.

What Amitabh Bachchan said Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his work as a host in his latest entry on his personal Tumblr account, where he said, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories , that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show.”

“I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.