Nayyi Navelli trailer: Yami Gautam might be a daayan-in-disguise as the new bride of the house. Watch
Nayyi Navelli trailer: With music by GV Prakash Kumar, the film arrives in cinemas across India on October 16, ahead of Dussehra.
Nayyi Navelli trailer: Fresh off her National Award win for Best Actress, Yami Gautam is back in a completely new avatar. On Wednesday, the trailer of Nayyi Navelli was unveiled. Balaji Mohan’s horror mystery stars Yami Gautam in the lead role, is a family entertainer with a twist.
About Nayyi Navelli trailer
The trailer begins with Yami entering the house as a new bride. Her in-laws are welcoming but some claim that she might be a daayan. Yami plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her.
The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles.
What Yami shared
As per a release, Yami spoke about what attracted her to the role of Mohini and said the character allowed her to explore different emotions and genres. “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart.”
Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. It will be released in theatres on October 16. Drishyam The Conclusion and Jailer 2 are also expected to be released at the same time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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