Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who have sold, purchased or rented their properties in the New Year

In the New Year, the Mumbai real estate market witnessed a flurry of property transactions involving Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

Here is a look at the top five property transactions by Bollywood stars.

1. Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex in Mumbai for ₹ 83 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The documents show that the apartment, located on the 27th and 28th floors of a building named The Atlantis, is spread across 5,185 sq ft (RERA carpet) and has an additional terrace balcony area of over 4,400 sq ft. The agreement was registered on January 17.

2, Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 6.2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor, father Shakti Kapoor, buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.2 crore(HT Files)

Shraddha Kapoor and her father, Shakti Kapoor, have bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6.24 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The documents registered on January 13, 2025, showed the property is in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower in Mumbai. The total carpet area of the apartment, which includes two balconies, is 1042.73 sq ft.

3. Varun Dhawan and his family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth ₹ 86.92 crore

Varun Dhawan and his family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth ₹86.92 crore(HT Files)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his family bought two luxury apartments worth ₹86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area, property registration documents showed.

Documents accessed by IndexTap.com show that Varun Dhawan bought the first apartment, along with his wife, Natasha Dhawan, on the 7th floor and the second apartment, with his mother Karuna Dhawan, on the 6th floor of Twenty, an under-construction building in Juhu, for ₹44.52 crore. The transaction for both apartments was registered on January 3.

4. Hrithik Roshan rents out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹ 5.62 lakh per month

Hrithik Roshan rents out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹5.62 lakh per month(PTI)

Hrithik Roshan has given on rent a 2,727 sq ft commercial space he owned in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The documents show that the transaction for the commercial office space was registered on January 9. It is in Lotus Corporate Park in the Goregaon East area of Mumbai.

5. Shahid Kapoor rents out luxury apartment in Mumbai for over ₹ 75,000 per month

Shahid Kapoor rents out luxury apartment in Mumbai for over ₹75,000 per month(PTI)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have given on rent their Mumbai luxury apartment for a monthly rent of ₹75,000, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

The leave and license document registered on January 15 showed that the apartment is located in Cozy Apartments, developed by Cozy Group, in the Versova area of Mumbai.