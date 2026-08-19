Actor Kartik Aaryan to undergo surgery after knee injury on Kabir Khan’s film set

After Rashmika Mandanna recently sustained a hip injury and is out of action for six weeks, actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury while filming his next project with filmmaker Kabir Khan. It was during the last leg of the shooting that he sustained the injury during an intense action sequence. Actor Kartik Aaryan (File photo: Yogen Shah )

According to reports, the actor was in the middle of an action sequence when he sustained the injury. As the shooting is in the final phase, the team was shooting major action scenes. The actor had been training for the action sequences and after sustaining the knee injury, he has been taken to a hospital.

A source close to the production has told India Today, “Kartik was admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments.”