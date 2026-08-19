Who is Nick Kyrgios girlfriend? Tennis star love life and net worth in focus after suspension for cocaine use
Nick Kyrgios received a provisional suspension from the ITIA after testing positive for cocaine at a June event in Spain.
Australian ex-Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has received a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) following a positive cocaine test.
The 31-year-old athlete submitted a sample at an event in Spain on June 22, which later revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite.
In a detailed statement on his Instagram Stories, Kyrgios expressed his apologies to his friends and family, accepting full responsibility for what he described as a "huge mistake."
“I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally,” he stated, noting that he would be withdrawing from social media and public engagements for the upcoming 28 days.
Nick Kyrgios suspended: ITIA issues statement
The ITIA has verified that the former world No. 13 possesses the right to appeal. However, it noted that he has not yet exercised this right.
“Cocaine is a stimulant and substance of abuse on the WADA Prohibited List and is banned in competition under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. If taken out of competition, reduced sanctions apply for substances of abuse,” the ITIA stated in a statement.
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“Because of the nature of the substance, a provisional suspension is mandatory and has been in place since 4 August 2026.”
In the meantime, several fans online have expressed interest in learning about Kyrgios' wealth and his girlfriend.
Who is Nick Kyrgios girlfriend?
This year, Kyrgios revealed the identity of his new girlfriend, confirming that his partner is Danai Stamati, who is based in Melbourne.
"Happy birthday, handsome boy. Proud of you every day," Stamati wrote on on April 27 on his birthday alongside sweet photos of the couple.
In a subsequent Instagram story, Kyrgios responded to a fan's inquiry, affirming that they have been in a relationship for three months.
The post features a picture of the couple enjoying time with Kyrgios' niece and nephew.
Additionally, his mother Nill follows Stamati, whose Instagram account is presently set to private.
He ended his relationship with businesswoman and influencer Costeen Hatzi in early 2025.
What is Nick Kyrgios' net worth?
Nick Kyrgios, who was born in Canberra, ACT, Australia in April 1995, has a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
He was born to a Greek father and a Malaysian mother.
Kyrgios became a professional player in 2013. In the subsequent year, he captured global attention at Wimbledon by defeating the then-world number one, Rafael Nadal, in the fourth round as a wildcard entry.
This triumph made Kyrgios the first male newcomer to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 2004, propelling him up the world rankings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More