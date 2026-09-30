Chandigarh | Food outlets told to disclose type of paneer used

Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, sweet shops and other food establishments in the city have been directed to prominently disclose the type of paneer or paneer-like product used in their food preparations, the food safety administration (FSA), health department, UT said. The FSA has also directed food businesses to procure paneer, milk and other raw materials only from FSSAI-licensed or registered suppliers, manufacturers and distributors. (HT File)

Establishments must specify whether they use standard, medium-fat or low-fat paneer, or a dairy analogue containing vegetable fat. The information must be displayed on menu cards or rate lists as well as on a board at a prominent location on the premises.

The directive is part of measures to check food adulteration and help consumers make informed choices.

The FSA has also directed food businesses to procure paneer, milk and other raw materials only from FSSAI-licensed or registered suppliers, manufacturers and distributors.

Operators have been asked to maintain purchase bills and invoices containing details such as the batch number, date of manufacture, best-before date and the supplier’s FSSAI licence number. These records must be produced during inspections.

Non-compliance could invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including sampling, seizure, an improvement notice or prosecution, the department said.

The FSA has urged residents to report the manufacture, sale or supply of substandard or unsafe milk products and other food items. Complaints can be lodged with the office of the designated officer, food safety administration, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, or through the emergency helpline 0172-2782457.

Residents can also file complaints through the FSSAI consumer grievance portal or the Food Safety Connect app.