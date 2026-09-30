Varsity students chased, Assaulted near Kharar village

Two private university students were chased by four men in an SUV, assaulted with baseball bats and a kirch, and robbed of jewellery and a mobile phone near Sahoran village in the early hours of Sunday. On Prabhat’s complaint, lodged along with his father Surinder Singh, police registered a case. (HT File)

According to the complainant Prabhat Singh, 23, a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, who resides at The North Chandigarh flats in Chanalon near Kurali, told police that around 6am on Sunday, he and his flatmate Himanshu, a resident of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, drove out in their car bearing number HP-40-0011 to get food.

After buying refreshments from an outlet near Nijjer Chowk, they were returning when a white Toyota Innova bearing number PB-08-ER-6789 began following them and flashing its headlights. Around 6.30am, as they turned towards Sahoran village, the SUV overtook their car and blocked their way.

The driver got out and abused them, followed by two men carrying baseball bats. One of them struck Himanshu on the head, leaving him bleeding on the ground. Another allegedly kicked him. A fourth man, carrying a kirch, stabbed Prabhat in the left leg, while another attacker hit him on the back with a bat. The driver also punched him, the complainant alleged.

The men then took a gold chain from Prabhat, a silver chain from Himanshu and an iPhone 17 Pro in midnight blue. Before fleeing, they threatened the students with death and warned them against approaching the police, claiming they operated from Chandigarh.

Prabhat identified the Innova driver as Vikram Rana, son of Avinash Rana, a resident of Ratanpura Mohalla in Phagwara. Police have yet to identify the other three accused.

On Prabhat’s complaint, lodged along with his father Surinder Singh, police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.