Jejuri temple trustee arrested in PMC recruitment fraud case

PUNE: Shivajinagar police on Tuesday arrested Rajendra Babanrao Khedekar, a trustee of the Martand Dev Sansthan in Jejuri, in connection with an alleged fraud involving recruitment to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). A court remanded him in five days of police custody, officials said. Shivajinagar police on Tuesday arrested Rajendra Babanrao Khedekar, a trustee of the Martand Dev Sansthan in Jejuri, in connection with an alleged fraud involving recruitment to PMC. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The case relates to allegations that unemployed candidates were promised civic jobs in exchange for money. Police have registered a case against Khedekar and others.

Girish Dighavkar, senior inspector, Shivajinagar Police Station, said, “The accused was arrested from Pune.”

According to the police, the alleged fraud took place between May 2022 and May 2025. Khedekar allegedly promised Dharmchandra Arun Devkant, a resident of Satara district, an appointment as a junior engineer with PMC and collected ₹45 lakh from him.

Police allege that documents relating to the purported appointment were fabricated.

In August, a sessions court rejected Khedekar’s anticipatory bail plea. Investigators alleged that more than ₹1.05 crore had been collected from unemployed job aspirants by promising them civic jobs using forged appointment documents.

Additional sessions judge AK Sharma, while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea, observed that the allegations disclosed a “well-organised job recruitment fraud” in which unemployed youth were allegedly induced to pay large sums on the false promise of securing PMC jobs. The court noted the need for custodial interrogation.

Police said more than 150 candidates may have been duped in the alleged recruitment fraud.