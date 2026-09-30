Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will induct former Agniveers into uniformed services such as the police, fire brigade and coastal security after they complete their four-year military tenure, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. Of the first batch of Agniveers completing their tenure, 2,496 are from Maharashtra. State to absorb ex-Agniveers in police, coastal security and other forces: CM

The state cabinet approved the policy on Tuesday, including 10% parallel reservation for Maharashtra-domiciled former Agniveers. “We have decided to provide employment opportunities to Agniveers after completion of their four-year service, with priority in various state government services,” Fadnavis said.

Under the 2022 Agnipath scheme, the Centre will retain 25 per cent of Agniveers in the armed forces, while the remaining 75 per cent will be released from service. Recruits under the scheme, known as Agniveers, serve for a total duration of four years, which includes 6 months of training. Former Agniveers would not be required to appear for another recruitment examination or undergo fresh training as they had already undergone test and training during their four-year service, said the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio.

“The government plans to utilise their military experience by absorbing them into services such as the police, fire brigade and coastal security,” he said. Former Agniveers joining the fire services could undergo the equivalent of three years of training through an accelerated one-year programme.

The Centre launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme in 2022 for the Army, Navy and Air Force, under which candidates aged 17.5 to 21 are recruited for four years. Agniveers undergo rigorous training in discipline, leadership, technical skills, disaster management, security and organisational procedures. Based on performance, discipline and skills, 25% of Agniveers are retained in the armed forces after four years.

If a particular category of posts requires reservation exceeding 10%, the committee has been authorised to increase the quota, provided the existing social reservation remains unaffected. The reservation will apply to posts including police constables and driver constables in the state police and State Reserve Police Force; prison constables; firemen and rescuers in the Directorate of Civil Defence; various posts in the Home Guards; police constable sailors in the State Intelligence Department; jawan and jawan-cum-driver posts in the State Excise Department; forest guards; and fireman/rescuer posts in municipal corporations.