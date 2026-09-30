Give BJP chance to end drug menace in Punjab: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP from Delhi and Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari stated that Punjab needs a change to eradicate drug menace and other problems, claiming that the BJP is the only option for development. Tiwari was addressing a rally held in Ludhiana on Tuesday, the ninth day of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’. BJP MP from Delhi and Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari while addressing a Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra (Drug-Free Punjab March), in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Tiwari targeted chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. He said, “This is not the first time they have made false promises to the people. The AAP made several false promises to the people of Delhi over 10 years and pushed Delhi back by 20 years. Now they are doing the same in Punjab. They made promises three times to make Punjab drug-free.”

Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said that the yatra has reached its final stage. He appealed to the people to reach Jalandhar in large numbers. He said that Punjabis would have to support the resolve taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, only then Punjab will become drug-free.

Senior advocate and BJP leader HS Phoolka said that the neighbouring states have moved ahead of Punjab. Haryana has a growth rate of 11% and a per-capita income of ₹4.40 lakh, while Punjab has a growth rate of 6% and an income of ₹2.30 lakh.