Man with ‘ ₹12 lakh in investments’ struggles to pay ₹1.5 lakh hospital deposit at 2 am

A son shared a Reddit post detailing how, despite being “rich on paper,” a middle-of-the-night healthcare crisis highlighted his major financial blind spot. He claimed that his substantial investments and corporate health insurance proved useless when he found himself trying to meet the hospital's demand for immediate deposit in the middle of the night. The man claimed that despite having a substantial investment, he realised he had only ₹18,000 in cash. (Representational image created using AI.)

“A ₹3.5 Lakh hospital bill at 2 AM showed me how ‘rich on paper’ I actually was. Why health crises are our biggest financial blindspot,” the man wrote.

He explained, “Two weeks ago at 2, I stood in a hospital lobby while my mom was in the casualty ward unable to pay a ₹1.5 Lakh advance deposit. On paper I was doing well— ₹12 Lakhs in funds a stock portfolio and a ₹10 Lakh corporate health insurance policy.. Cash in my bank account was only ₹18,000 and the TPA office would not open until morning.”

The person said that he had to wake up a friend for a UPI transfer and also max out his credit cards to get her admitted. He explained, “She is doing okay now. It was a massive wake‑up call. We spend much time chasing high returns in stocks and long‑term funds that we forget that equity is not liquid cash when an emergency hits in the middle of the night.”

Talking about the insurance process, he continued, “On top of that corporate insurance often gets stuck in paperwork delays or leaves you paying out of pocket for charges. It made me realize that being wealthy, on paper means nothing if you cannot access money in an instant.”

What did social media say? An individual posted, “This is precisely the reason why an emergency fund should be kept liquid for immediate access. Don’t try to maximise gains on emergency fund money.” Another suggested, “Please get the credit card with a higher limit, which can help in emergency cases mostly. This point is not discussed much anywhere, but really, a credit card with a good limit is helpful during an emergency.”

A third commented, “My friend also faced the same situation, he doesn't have any cash with him and his emergency money is in a liquid fund, but he has high limit credit cards (close to 10L all cards combined). He used that credit card in the hospital. Later, he liquidated some of his funds and paid the bills.”

A fourth wrote, “That's why the concept of emergency fund is there… always keep 3-6 months of monthly spends in liquid cash.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)