Haryana: Data operator caught for taking ₹2500 bribe

A data entry operator posted at the e-Disha centre in the additional deputy commissioner’s office in Hisar was arrested by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) on Tuesday after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹2,500 to process a widower pension application. An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station, Hisar, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) the accused has been identified as Vijendra Kumar, an operator of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). Officials said he was caught in a trap laid by the ACB Hisar team.

The complainant, Vinod Kumar, a private driver from New Rishi Nagar, told investigators that his wife, Kavita, died on January 25, 2026. He applied online for a widower pension about four to five months ago. When the pension was not sanctioned, he visited the operator several times. On Tuesday, Vijendra allegedly demanded ₹2,500 to complete the work. Vinod recorded the conversation and approached the ACB.

After verifying the complaint, the bureau organised a trap. When Vinod handed over chemically treated notes totalling ₹2,500, a team led by inspector Mukesh Kumar arrested the operator on the spot. The marked currency was recovered from him, the bureau officials said.

An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station, Hisar, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is under way.