Punjab: Giani Harpreet mobilises support for Sikh prisoners’ release march

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh has appealed to human rights organisations, political and social groups and Sikh sangats to participate in the ‘Sikh prisoners release March’ being organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha for the release of Sikh prisoners. The march will begin from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on October 2 and conclude at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on October 3. (HT File)

The march will begin from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on October 2 and conclude at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on October 3.

In a statement, Giani Harpreet said the march sought to draw public attention to the cases of Sikh prisoners who, according to the organisers, had completed or exceeded the periods of imprisonment prescribed for their sentences but remained incarcerated.

Meanwhile, SAD (Punar-Surjit) general secretary Gurpratap Singh Wadala has questioned the role of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary, alleging that the official is acting as the personal assistant of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami instead of focusing on the committee’s administrative responsibilities.

In a statement, Wadala said the chief secretary is paid from the Guru’s ‘golak’ and is responsible for overseeing the SGPC’s affairs. He alleged that whenever organisations protest against the SGPC president over an alleged sexual exploitation case at a religious institution, the chief secretary reaches the site with SGPC employees to stage a counter-protest.