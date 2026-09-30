Submerged one year, parched the next: A Maharashtra village’s climate crisis

SANDAS CHINCHOLI/ MUMBAI: If a picture is worth a thousand words, these two—one of a village submerged in floodwaters, the other of the very same village hit by drought—portray microcosms of climate extremes.

A year ago, Sandas Chincholi, in Majalgaon taluka, Beed district, was cut off from the world for over eight days following a spate of heavy rain and increased discharge from the Sindphana river, submerging the only bridge connecting the village to the outside world. The village, surrounded by the river after the Majalgaon dam was built in 1989, became an island, sequestering its 2,154 people. The NDRF’s rescue of a 19-year-old pregnant woman in labour became one of the defining images of the crisis.

Exactly a year later, Sandas Chincholi is drought-scarred. The riverbed is dry; while there is some water in the wells, villagers say it may only last two months. Potable water, earlier available through taps, reaches the village once in three or four days. The villagers now draw water from the well when the taps are dry.

Sandas Chincholi is among 265 sub-districts (tehsils) in Maharashtra officially declared drought-hit by the state government last week following a deficient monsoon.

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As the farmlands have turned cakey, farmers are busy uprooting dead crops having lost hope for their revival. Sangappa Kapse, 33, who owns four acres, invested heavily in soybean and cotton this season. He spent around ₹2 lakh on soybean and ₹2.5 lakh on cotton, apart from spending on seeds, spraying, weeding and irrigation. “Now, there is little to show for that investment. We have been uprooting the crops so that the fields are ready for rabi season and the uprooted crops can be used as fodder,” he said.

Forty-year-old Biju Kadam grew soybean crop on 2.5 acres and cotton on one acre, spending ₹50,000. The soy crop initially looked healthy, “but bore no green pods because of the dry spell of over 45 days”. He was compelled to uproot the crops and throw them into a bund on the field.