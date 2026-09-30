Mohali | Businessman found dead in Sector 99 flat, licensed pistol found nearby

A 35-year-old businessman was found dead due to a bullet injury at his rented flat in Sector 99 on Tuesday morning, with police finding his licensed pistol near him. He worked in air-ticketing and the tour and travel sector and was also involved in music-related work. He had returned from Australia about a week ago after travelling there on a tourist visa. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the man had returned to the flat with a friend after having dinner outside on Monday night. The two went to their respective rooms to sleep. The man told his friend that he planned to wake up late and asked him not to wake him in the morning.

On Tuesday morning, a domestic worker arrived at the flat and found that the door to his room was not opening. She informed his friend, who opened the door and found him dead inside. His licensed pistol was lying nearby.

The friend informed the police, who reached the spot and began an investigation. Police took the body to the civil hospital mortuary and informed the family.

Police said the cause of death had not been established. Investigators are questioning family members and acquaintances to determine the circumstances leading to the death.

The man was married and is survived by his wife and son. His family lives in Shahabad, Haryana, and he stayed in Sector 99 for work, visiting his family on weekends, according to police.

He worked in air-ticketing and the tour and travel sector and was also involved in music-related work. He had returned from Australia about a week ago after travelling there on a tourist visa.

His friend told police that he was not facing financial difficulties. Police are examining his recent activities and speaking to people who had been in contact with him to establish what happened before his death. The police have not yet confirmed whether the death was accidental, suicidal or due to any other cause.