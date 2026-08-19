Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's neighbor shares chilling details about couple with ‘investigator’

A self-styled investigator claimed to have spoken to a neighbor of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni amid the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR shared the chilling details about the couple that a neighbor allegedly shared with him. A self-styled investigator said he spoke to Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's neighbor amid a search for Nancy Guthrie. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

JLR has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from Tucson, Arizona, soon after the octogenarian's family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her Catalina Foothills home the night before. It has been six months since her disappearance and they have not named any suspects publicly yet.

Meanwhile, public speculation has been directed towards Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. This came after former NewsNation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are investigating the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, junked this claim, people's interest in the two has continued. This is mainly because reports indicated Nancy had dinner at Annie's house the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then dropped her home in their car. This would make the two among the last people to see Nancy Guthrie before she was reported missing.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Tommaso Cioni's movements on her property as FBI returns to neighborhood

JLR, for his part, has kept the discussion around Annie and Tommaso alive by digging into their public profiles and sharing photos and posts from the past, often accompanied with the question of where Nancy Guthrie might be. Now, the self-styled investigator's alleged conversation with a neighbor has given a greater insight into the lives of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. Here's what was said.

What neighbor said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni JLR, in an X post, said he spoke to a ‘next door’ neighbor of Annie and Tommaso. The couple have reportedly been gone since May. The self-styled investigator further said that the mailman skips their mailbox, which might indicate that they've notified people about not being home.

“She never seen them prior to Nancy Guthrie vanishing,” JLR noted. He added that after Nancy disappeared the neighbor claims to have seen Tommaso take the ‘trash & recycling out numerous times.’