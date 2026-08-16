Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ claims to know who kidnappers are in shocking development - ‘have an idea…’

Amid this, JLR made the claim that he had an idea of who might be behind the kidnapping. Here's all you need to know about the self-styled investigator's post.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona , the night before. JLR was on ground in Tucson towards the start of the case and has now returned to Arizona. Six months have elapsed since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing and authorities have not publicly named a suspect yet.

A self-styled investigator has made a shocking claim in the Nancy Guthrie case. Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR , who is back in Tucson, claimed to ‘have an idea’ about the perpetrators in the kidnapping case.

However, JLR did not provide any further information about who the perpetrator might be. HT.com could not independently verify his claims.

It is unlikely that JLR, a streamer and self-styled investigator, might know more about the Nancy Guthrie case than the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI. Throughout the trial, JLR has consistently brought up Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, playing to public interest in the duo, though he hasn't directly accused them of anything. Notably, his posts about Tommaso and Annie continued long after the Pima County Sheriff's Department made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.

JLR's post claiming to know who might be behind the kidnapping was also slammed online.

JLR's post on Nancy Guthrie case gets slammed by netizens One person commented on the post “Noone knows who the perps are or they would be arrested already!!”. Another asked “Just a theory or have evidence?”. Notably, if JLR had evidence it would make sense to approach the authorities so they could take action as they saw fit.

Another sarcastically remarked “Sure ya do, bud.”

As per the latest information available to the public, the only description of the suspect comes from the porch camera at Nancy Guthrie's home. A masked man with a backpack and gloves was seen at the door. In an official notice, the FBI said ‘The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.’