Mumbai real estate luxury deal: Urjita Master buys apartment for 105 crore in Worli

Equity investor Urjita Jagdish Master has bought a luxury apartment for ₹105 crore in Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents by IndexTap.com Mumbai real estate update: Equity investor Urjita Jagdish Master has bought a luxury apartment for ₹ 105 crore in Worli area of Mumbai(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The apartment spread across an area of 7,139 sq ft is located on the 59th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West, a luxury project by Mumbai-based listed real estate firm Oberoi Realty. The apartment has been sold for around ₹1.48 lakh per sq ft, documents show.

The transaction was registered on November 13, 2024 and comes with five car parking spaces, according to the documents.

A stamp duty of ₹2.89 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 has been paid for the apartment, according to the documents.

Oberoi Three Sixty West is a luxury residential project by Oberoi Realty. It has two towers that comprise 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also has duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received an occupation certificate in 2022.

A query sent to Oberoi Realty and Urjita Master did not get any response.

In October 2024, promoter of wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd, Shreegopal Kabra and his family members, bought two apartments worth ₹198 crore in Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

Bollywood stars and high net worth individuals reside in Oberoi Three Sixty West

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group’s promoter, RR Kabel's promoter Shreegopal Kabra and family, Vadilal Bhai Shah, Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand, Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, all own sea-facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor purchased a 5,395 sq ft apartment in Oberoi Three Sixty West project for around ₹60 crore in May this year.

Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, also owns two units that he bought for over ₹170 crore. Promoters of Kiran Gems own a 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project that they bought for ₹97.4 crore.

Mumbai’s luxury real estate market on fire

Of late, several luxury housing deals have been registered in South and Central Mumbai. KKR India’s CEO Gaurav Trehan bought a seaview luxury apartment in Morena House project in South Mumbai for ₹88 crore from JSW Realty recently, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Several developers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai have launched ultra luxury projects to cater to the requirements of high-networth individuals. Real estate experts said that demand for luxury and ultra luxury properties priced above ₹5 crore has gone up due to the fear of missing out on new housing project launches as there is less supply chasing high demand.