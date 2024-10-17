Luxury housing sales surge 38% in January to September period this year across seven major cities

The luxury housing segment that includes units priced at ₹4 crore and above saw sales increasing by almost 37.8% Y-o-Y during the Jan-Sep 2024 period on the back of high demand, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd said in its report titled India Market Monitor Q3 2024 – Residential. The luxury housing segment that includes units priced at ₹ 4 crore and above saw sales increasing by almost 37.8% Y-o-Y during the Jan-Sep 2024 period on the back of high demand. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The total sales of luxury units during the Jan-Sep 2024 period stood at around 12,625 compared to around 9,160 units during the same period last year.

The surge in demand for luxury housing has been on account of a growing preference among affluent buyers for enhanced amenities and more spacious living areas that complement their multifaceted lifestyles. Moreover, the increasing aspirational class has significantly contributed to the increased demand for luxury properties. Furthermore, the rise in NRI and astute domestic investors in the Indian real estate market has considerably fueled the heightened demand for luxury residences, it said.

Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as prominent markets, accounting for nearly 90% of the total luxury housing sales across the top seven cities. Further, Pune recorded a noteworthy increase in luxury sales activity, with 810 unit sales in the same period.

Delhi-NCR witnesses maximum luxury housing sales

In terms of quantum luxury residential unit sales, Delhi-NCR topped with sales of around 5,855 units, a 72% Y-o-Y increase, followed by Mumbai at around 3,820 units, recording 18% Y-o-Y growth.

In the Jul-Sep’24 quarter, the luxury housing segment across the top cities registered an 82% Y-o-Y increase in sales. The quarter witnessed total sales of around 4,360 luxury housing units compared to around 2,390 units during the same quarter last year. During the quarter, cities including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai predominated housing sales, collectively accounting for about 90% of total sales. Moreover, Kolkata saw a notable 1.6-fold increase in luxury residential sales, the report showed.

This trend aligns with the shift in buyer preferences towards high-end units launched by leading developers, as evidenced by the substantial market share of tier-I developers. This shift is anticipated to persist, reflecting the evolving expectations of contemporary homebuyers who are now more discerning and informed regarding developer reputation, execution capability, and financial stability, the report said.

Increase in new launches



Overall, over 225,000 housing units were sold during this period. The steady demand has encouraged developers to introduce new projects and additional phases, adding approximately 215,000 units to the market. Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru collectively represented 64% of total sales between January and September 2024, the report showed.

Boosted by strong market dominance, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad collectively accounted for 64% of the cumulative unit launches from Jan-Sep’24. The share of mid-range projects in total sales for the first nine months of 2024 was about 44%, followed by high-end and affordable projects.

"India's luxury housing market is witnessing significant growth, reflected in an increase in sales. Following strong performance in the first half of 2024 and the seasonal boost during festivals, we expect sales and new launches to exceed 300,000 units for the second consecutive year. However, elevated capital values in an uncertain global economy may lead buyers to adopt a cautious approach. Property prices will likely be influenced by unsold inventory, project quality, and infrastructure access,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“We also foresee heightened demand in the high-end and premium segments, with traditional mid-range markets like Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai increasingly gravitating towards luxury developments. As the market shifts from bungalows to modern apartments and penthouses, the premiumization of amenities will be a key differentiator in luxury projects,” he added.