Chhattisgarh man rapes 16-yr-old daughter, sells her son for ₹1.5 lakh: Cop
According to police, the accused then concealed the survivor’s age by altering her Aadhaar card details
Raipur police on Tuesday arrested eight persons, including a man in connection with repeated rape of his 16-year-old daughter and allegedly falsifying her age to facilitate her delivery and selling her newborn son for ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (West), Raipur urban, Robinson Ghuria said the survivor lodged a complaint at New Rajendra Nagar police station on Monday, alleging that her father raped her in 2023 at a relative’s house in Amlidih after threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident.
A case was registered a sections 64(2)(f), 65, 336, 337, 61(2), 351(2), 115(2), 89 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sections 4(2), 5(n) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
“The girl told police that her parents had been living separately following a dispute. Her father took her to a relative’s house in Amlidih in 2023, where the alleged sexual assault began and continued. She later became pregnant,” officer said.
Police said that after the survivor informed her aunt about her pregnancy, she told the father, who brought abortion medication and forced the survivor to consume it with the aunt’s help.
The father again raped her, following which she became pregnant for a second time in 2025, police said. Her father took the survivor to an aide Barkha Verma alias Varsha Mandal’s house, who offered to arrange her safe delivery, police said. She then sent the survivor to another aide, Yogita Rai alias Geeta Rai’s house where she stayed for around two months.
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According to police, the accused then concealed the survivor’s age by altering her Aadhaar card details, showing her to be an adult and married. The survivor was admitted to Vasudev Hospital in Danganiya, Raipur, where she delivered her son.
Police said that the newborn was allegedly sold for ₹1.5 lakh to another family, while the survivor was made to sign certain documents. The survivor was kept at Geeta Rai’s house for 15 days after which the father took her home.
Police said that along with the father, aunt and their two aides, Saheb Mandal (42) and Rohit Kumar Rai (35) were also involved in arranging the survivor’s hospital admission. A woman doctor and another person were also involved in the delivery and selling of the newborn, police alleged. Police also arrested the person who bought the newborn on Tuesday.
Police have seized the mobile phones of those arrested; the probe is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More