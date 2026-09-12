Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film crosses ₹5 crore so far
Haiwaan box office collection day 2: The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.
Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunited on screen after Tashan with Haiwaan. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. The film reunites Akshay and Saif after 17 years, following their other collaborations such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat among others.
Haiwaan box office update
Haiwaan collected ₹3 crore on its opening day. It showed around 5% occupancy in the morning, over 12% occupancy during the afternoon and evening shows, and over 18% at night. The film faced competition from Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres last week.
As per the update from Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected ₹2.11 crore on its second day, which was not a growth from its previous day's haul. On Saturday, Haiwaan had an overall 12.77% occupancy, with the highest during the evening at 16%. Mirzapur The Movie, now in its in its second week, has managed to outperform Haiwaan. The total India collection of Haiwaan after two days stands at ₹5.11 crore.
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan as a blind man and Akshay Kumar as a killer. The psychological thriller also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Boman has worked with the filmmaker before, but he says being directed by him in a thriller changed his understanding of the man’s craft. “I have worked with him on two films. Now, when I watch his films, I see the camera work and cuts, and I realise he doesn’t like the camera or audience to settle down. He gets bored himself so he doesn’t let the audience get bored. Now, I am beginning to understand his methodology. His filmmaking, blocking and staging are unique, very kinetic,” says the actor in an interview with HT.
The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, and Jisshu Sengupta, while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. It also marks the final screen appearance of the late Asrani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.