Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9 (updated live): Ali Fazal film refuses to slow down, crosses ₹164 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9 (updated live): It has been wa week since release and Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's Mirzapur The Movie is proving to be unstoppable at the box office. The film’s impressive run is a testament to the immense popularity the show and its characters have built over the years. After a bumper opening and a strong weekend, the film crossed another major milestone of ₹100 crore within the first four days. Let us take a look at how the film is performing on its second Saturday in theatres. Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9 (updated live): Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

Mirzapur The Movie stays steady in second weekend For a film without a superstar at its centre, the numbers so far have been amazing at the box office. Mirzapur defied expectations on its opening day and managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). On Saturday, too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its dominance, collecting ₹32 crore. Sunday was huge, as the film earned ₹36 crore. On Monday, Mirzapur The Movie saw an expected dip given it's a weekday, but still the film managed to remain steady and collected ₹15.50 crore. By the end of the first week, the film has collected ₹148.45 crore.

On its second Friday, Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹9.50 crore. Since its a Saturday, Mirzapur The Movie is expected to improve. As per the latest update from Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹6.32 crore on Saturday, by 7 PM. It is facing competition from this week's big release, Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The India net collection so far stands at ₹164.27 crore.