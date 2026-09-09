Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi thank fans amid Mirzapur The Movie's ₹170 crore success: ‘Family hain aap log hamari’

On Wednesday, Divyenndu took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting with Pankaj Tripathi, with the song Kaan Phaad from Mirzapur The Movie playing in the background. Along with the picture, Divyenndu expressed his happiness over the film’s success and thanked the fans. He wrote, "Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad (You guys are our family and you proved it. Thanks from Mirzapur family)."

Mirzapur The Movie is proving that the franchise’s pull remains stronger than ever. After crossing the ₹170 crore mark worldwide at the box office in just five days, the film continues to enjoy a strong run. Amid the film’s success, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi expressed their gratitude to fans, calling them family.

Fans showered the duo with love in the comments section. One comment read, "Best pair of Father and son." Another commented, "Bhaukal Ho To Aisaa Ho (This is what real swag looks like)." Another comment read, "What the actor you are❤️‍🔥.... The OG munna bhaiya." Another fan wrote, "King and Prince of Mirzapur."

About Mirzapur The Movie and its box office run The film received a largely positive response from critics and audiences and collected ₹25.75 crore on its opening day. The day-one figures surpassed those of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The film continued its strong run at the box office, collecting ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore on days two and three, respectively.

While the film saw a dip in collections on Monday, it was expected, given that it was a weekday. However, it has maintained its momentum since then. In five days, the film has collected over ₹120 crore net in India and over ₹170 crore worldwide. It continues to show a strong run at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie brings the much-loved crime saga from the OTT screen to the big screen, taking the story and its iconic characters into a larger, more cinematic world. The film continues the franchise’s tale of power, revenge, rivalry and survival, with the battle for control at the heart of the narrative.

Helmed by Puneet Krishna and backed by Excel Entertainment, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "Mirzapur: The Movie knows its audience, and more importantly, it knows what that audience wants. There are enough callbacks to make fans grin and enough new twists to prevent the whole thing from feeling like a recycled season. And of course, enough violence to ensure nobody mistakes this for a family drama. Yes, three and a half hours is a commitment, but so is watching three seasons of people fighting over a throne nobody has ever managed to sit on peacefully. At least this time, the investment comes with a big-screen payoff. Also, Munna bhaiya truly amar hain."