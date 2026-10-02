Anne Hathaway apologises for viral ‘Verity’ red carpet moment: ‘I was trying to be helpful’

Anne Hathaway has admitted she was mortified after a video of her directing photographers at the New York premiere of Verity went viral. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the actor called the clip “the stuff of nightmares” and said she knew host Jimmy Fallon would bring it up. Anne Hathaway

The moment unfolded at Tuesday’s premiere, where Hathaway stood between co-stars Dakota Johnson and Ismaël Cruz Córdova and began instructing photographers on where the cast would look. “We are going to start from the left and then we can make our way that way,” she said, pointing towards the photographers as she counted.

Johnson, 36, joked afterwards, “And then I’m gonna leave.”

Hathaway, 43, explained that she was only trying to help as the photographers were becoming frustrated. “There were so many of us and the photographers were getting upset, and the vibe was changing,” she said. Her immediate reaction once the moment was over was, “Oh, no.”

Addressing the viral clip, Hathaway added, “I apologize everybody. That girl came out to play last night. Actually, she didn’t come to play. She came for business.”

Social media users later dubbed her a “red carpet traffic cop”. Hathaway attended the premiere in a strapless Prabal Gurung gown that highlighted her baby bump.

During her conversation with Fallon, she also opened up about her pregnancy, revealing that acne and an unusually strong sense of smell had been among her main symptoms. “First trimester, my goal was not to dry heave in public. Third trimester, my goal is not to waddle in public,” she said.