Drishyam 3 Twitter reviews: Fans goes berserk over ‘brilliant’ tension, ‘satisfying climax’, ‘peak cinema’ in Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat thriller

One X user said, “Brilliant confrontation between Jaideep Ahlawat & Ajay Devgan.” Another user said, “#Drishyam3 INTERVAL and WHAT A TENSION BUILD-UP Jaideep Ahlawat has created absolute BAWAL, and that face-off with Ajay Devgn is just Tbh, interval came way too early. Pata hi nahi chala kab aa gaya! Brilliant 1st half. .”

With Drishyam The Conclusion now reaching audiences, early reactions are already pouring in on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers highlighting the film’s tense face-off between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat. The interval sequence, camera work, twists and performances have emerged as some of the biggest talking points, with several viewers calling the final chapter an engaging addition to the franchise.

The wait for Drishyam The Conclusion is over, and the final chapter of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story is already seeing strong interest at the box office. As the film arrived in theatres on October 2, advance bookings have picked up pace across the country, while the makers have added to the excitement by announcing an IMAX release. The film promises to take the franchise’s familiar mix of suspense, twists and mind games to an even bigger screen. Early reactions from viewers have started appearing online, with several praising the tension, performances and confrontation between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat .

Another viewer praised the technical aspects of the film, writing, “Just stepped out for the interval of #Drishyam3. The camera work alone is doing half the storytelling—the framing, the close-ups, and the sheer tension in every frame are unreal. Vijay Salgaonkar is at it again, and the second half is going to be absolute chaos. Cannot wait.”

Akshaye Khanna's absence from the third installment was also mentioned by one viewer, who wrote, “Akshaye Khanna might have done several mistakes in his career. But leaving #Drishyam3 for whatever reasons, is perhaps the BIGGEST MISTAKE. What a role it was! Jaideep Ahlawat nailed it though.” Another reaction focused on Vijay’s situation this time around, saying, “I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar so helpless and angry at the same time, the tension they are creating in each and every scene I just can't explain its getting better and better with every minute.”

One detailed reaction praised the way the film builds its mystery and handles its ensemble, writing, “Sets up new angle in the case well and very consistently builds the tension. You are more intrigued with every passing minute and that's a win. The pre-interval scene is powerful, beautifully written and executed. #AjayDevgn and #JaideepAhlawat know the strengths of their characters and they use them to fullest while never misstepping the boundaries. Kamlesh Sawant as Gaitonde is in his element and also in love with Jaideep Ahlawat. Tabu, Shriya Saran and rest are also sincere. Really engaging 2nd half and a satisfying climax which can be slightly predictable if u watch the film and every action, every expression very closely but mostly unpredictable and well executed. Vijay Salgaonkar could have been saved by only God this time or if he revealed himself as God... Does that happen? Go watch the film and know!”