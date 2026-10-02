Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture after accident in Bali; to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

The statement says that arrangements are currently being made to bring the actor back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha , who was in Bali for a work cum holiday trip, has met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by doctors, she will be undergoing spine surgery, according to an official statement from her publicist.

"At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, with her work commitments over the next few weeks likely to be affected.

Her team has also requested everyone to respect her privacy during this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery.

"We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," the statement concluded.