UAE visa rules for Indians: How long can you extend your stay without leaving the country? Check details here

Indian travelers planning longer UAE stays may be able to extend their visit or tourist visas without leaving the country, but the maximum stay and cost depend on the type of entry permit and the authority that issued it. For Indians visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other UAE destinations, a tourist visa, a family visit visa and a permit to explore employment opportunities do not necessarily have the same extension rules. (Pexel)

For Indians visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other UAE destinations, the distinction is important because a tourist visa, a family visit visa and a permit to explore employment opportunities do not necessarily have the same extension rules.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), a UAE tourist entry permit can be extended once or multiple times, provided the total duration does not exceed 120 days. Entry permits for visiting relatives or friends can generally be extended once or multiple times up to a maximum total duration of 180 days. The same 180-day ceiling applies to certain permits for exploring job or business opportunities.

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For Indians, the rules are particularly relevant because the UAE remains a major destination for short-term travel, family visits and employment searches. But travelers should first identify exactly which type of permit they hold before assuming they can stay for another month or two.

UAE visit visa extension: What Indians need to know For a Dubai-issued tourist visa, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) says a tourist visa for a single or multiple trip can be extended for one or more periods, subject to the issuing authority's decision, with the total extension not exceeding 120 days.

GDRFA lists a Dh600 visa extension fee, plus 5% VAT. If the sponsored person is already inside the UAE, additional charges can include a Dh10 Knowledge Dirham, Dh10 Innovation Dirham and a Dh500 inside-country fee. The authority says the final amount can vary depending on the circumstances.

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The application process also depends on how the visa was issued. For Dubai tourist visas, GDRFA says the service is available through its digital channels and AMER service centers, while the tourist visa itself is issued through accredited tourism offices in the emirate.

What about Indians visiting family or looking for jobs? The rules change when the purpose of the visit is different.

ICP says a permit to visit a relative or friend can be extended up to 180 days in total. A permit for exploring job opportunities or establishing a business can also be extended up to 180 days, subject to the applicable rules and the issuing authority's decision.

GDRFA similarly lists a maximum total period of 180 days for its job-opportunity visit visa extension service. The Dubai authority lists the same Dh600 extension fee, 5% VAT and potential inside-country charges.

That distinction could be particularly significant for Indian professionals who enter the UAE on a job-exploration permit. A person holding such a permit should not assume that the 120-day tourist-visa ceiling automatically applies to them.

What happens if the UAE visa expires? Travelers should not simply remain in the UAE after their permitted stay ends while assuming they have an automatic grace period.

The ICP service guide lists an overstay penalty of Dh50 per day after visa cancellation or expiry.

The safest approach for Indian visitors is therefore to check the exact validity of their entry permit and apply for an extension through the appropriate authority before the permitted stay ends.

The UAE's visa-extension framework can look straightforward, but the crucial detail is the type of visa: a tourist permit may have a 120-day ceiling, while family-visit and certain job or business-exploration permits can go up to 180 days.