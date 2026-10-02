Big goals need big money. A home, a child's degree and a calm retirement all cost lakhs. Most people know this, but few know how much to save each month. How to Use an Investment Calculator to Plan for a Home, Children's Education and Retirement

An investment calculator can answer that question in minutes. It turns a vague wish into a clear number. This blog shows how to use it, step by step.

What an Investment Calculator Does An investment calculator is a free online tool. You enter a few details. It shows what your money may grow to.

It can also work backwards. Enter your goal amount, and it shows how much to save each month. The result is an estimate. It is not a promise. Real returns can be higher or lower.

What You Need Before You Start Keep these details ready:

Goal: What are you saving for?

Cost today: How much does it cost now?

How much time is left: Years to go until you need the money?

How much can you save monthly: Money that can be invested each month?

Annual rate of return: Careful annual estimate, not optimistic

Inflation: Annual increase in prices How to Use It in Five Simple Steps Pick one goal at a time. Enter the cost today and the years left. Add a yearly price rise for inflation. Enter a modest return, then check the monthly amount needed. Try a few different numbers and compare. Do this for each goal and check if the total fits your income.

Why Inflation Changes Your Goal Amount Prices always increase every year, implying that whatever costs ₹10 lakhs now will cost much more in the future. This is the reason you have to consider the future price, and not the current price.

According to long-term MOSPI CPI data, baseline inflation averages ~6%. However, NSO survey data reveals education costs in India compound at 8%-10% annually.

Here is an example of how inflation reshapes long-term targets over a 10-year period: