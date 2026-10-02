‘Everyone should reach Jantar Mantar’: Detained AAP leader Bharadwaj's appeal from police van | Video
In a video shared on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said he and AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha were detained despite the protest being peaceful.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by Delhi Police on Friday after reaching Jantar Mantar and urging others to join a protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The protest on Gandhi Jayanti was called over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.
“Everyone should reach Jantar Mantar peacefully. You can reach the venue by metro, auto, cab or on foot. But make sure you come to Jantar Mantar and put forward your views peacefully,” he told reporters after being detained by the police. Follow live updates related to Jantar Mantar protest here.
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained
Shortly before his detention, Bharadwaj told news agency ANI that police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), had been deployed outside his residence. He said he had managed to reach Jantar Mantar despite the restrictions.
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"I came along. The SHO sat outside my home the whole night. Right now, police personnel are outside my home, even after I told them that I am not at my residence," Bharadwaj said.
"But I want to tell my young people and Gen Z that if I can reach here without any vehicle, using the metro, then you can also be here," he added.
In a video shared on X, Bharadwaj said he and AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha were detained despite the protest being peaceful.
"Despite the peaceful protest, Delhi Police arrested MLA Sanjeev Jha ji and me. But the movement will not stop! All comrades, reach Jantar Mantar and hold a peaceful protest," he said in the post.
Bharadwaj told reporters that the protest concerned democracy and freedom. He called on people to continue their demonstrations peacefully and within the constitutional framework.
Student unions to also hold protest at Jantar Mantar
The All India Students’ Association (AISA), the student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation, is also set to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. The organisation is demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district. The restrictions ban public gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is also scheduled to hold a protest in Mumbai on Friday, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Follow live updates related to CJP protest here.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission after an investigative report by The Indian Express, which claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures linked to the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.
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