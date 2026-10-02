28 geo features in Ladakh formally identified on Survey of India map

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in consultation with the Ladakh administration, has formally identified 28 places and geographical features in the Union territory through standard names on the official map of the Survey of India, officials said on Friday. The 28 features include peaks, mountains, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes and other land and water areas spread across Ladakh. (HT_PRINT)

The move, the officials added, is aimed at ensuring accurate recognition of the identified geographical features and improving public awareness about their locations and standard nomenclature.

The 28 features include peaks, mountains, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes and other land and water areas spread across Ladakh.

Among the prominent peaks identified are Atisha Giri, Kanishka Peak, Martand Giri, Zorawar Peak, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri and Maheshvara Ri. Other mountains include Karun Pir, Drak Karpo and Jolmori.

The list also includes the Chapchingal Pass and Shachmirk Pass, while Parpik and Skamri have been identified as glaciers. Shkorga Valley is among the valleys formally identified and named on the map.

Guru Rinpoche has been identified as a lake and Yangpa as a river, while Hot Spring has been classified as a water body.

Several land areas have also been assigned standard names, including Brangsa, Kuksel, Dehra Compass, Gogra, Kumarayana Point, Panglung and Shamal Lungpa.

MHA officials said the formal identification on the Survey of India map is significant as it serves as a standard reference for geographical features and their nomenclature.

“The exercise is expected to facilitate consistent use of the names across public and official references and enhance awareness of Ladakh’s diverse geographical landscape,” said an official, asking not to be named.

The official said the sites were identified in consultation with the Ladakh administration. “The list covers 28 features in all, with peaks accounting for a significant portion of the identified locations, alongside other natural geographical formations,” he said.

The updated mapping exercise comes amid continued efforts to improve the accuracy and standardisation of geographical information relating to the Union territory.