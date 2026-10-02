EC orders special drive to add ‘left-out’, first-time voters after SIR completion; BLOs to visit homes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed a special drive to enrol “left-out and first-time/young electors” in states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has been completed. This comes amid increased scrutiny over voter deletions. The ECI has faced increased scrutiny over the SIR. (HT PHOTO)

“Voter enrolment is a continuous process and any person not yet enrolled in the electoral roll or whose name has got deleted can apply for enrolment at any point.... The objective of the special drive is to identify and facilitate such electors,” the ECI said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of voters have been left out since 2025, drawing criticism from the Opposition and civil society groups, as part of the SIR.

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ECI asks BLOs to compare current, pre-SIR rolls In an October 1 letter to the chief electoral officers (CEOs), the ECI instructed a special drive to enrol left-out and first-time young electors. It added that booth-level officers (BLOs) must compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR electoral roll and list electors who were on the earlier roll but are missing from the current one.

In Bihar, where the SIR began in 2025, details of over 78.9 million voters were verified. The final SIR list published in the state on September 30, 2025, had nearly 74.2 million names, a net fall of about 4.7 million, or nearly 6%.