‘Tom Cruise notices your rare amputation and is gagged’: Watch Digger star's interaction with this reporter at Los Angeles premiere

Hollywood star Tom Cruise had a memorable red carpet interaction at the Los Angeles premiere of Digger after he noticed reporter Courtney Echerd on the carpet. Courtney, a 30-year-old digital media professional who is an Osteosarcoma Hemipelvectomy amputee, shared a video of the moment on social media and said it was an evening she “will never forget.” US actor Tom Cruise attends the premiere of Warner Bros' "Digger" at the Directors Village in Los Angeles on September 28, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (AFP)

Tom Cruise meets the reporter “Tom Cruise was so kind to truly every news outlet and fan at the Digger premiere,” Courtney wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of their exchange. She also posted the video on TikTok, where she added the caption: “pov: tom cruise notices your rare amputation and is gagged”.

In the video, Tom looks towards Courtney and notices her amputation. “You have, oh, fantastic,” he says. A photo of Courtney on the red carpet then appears in the clip. She tells him, “Crutches, yes, yes. Following my dreams on the carpet here.” “Fantastic. How about that? Exactly. Exactly. Awesome,” he replies with a smile. “We're both doing it,” she says.

“That's it. It's an absolute pleasure to meet you,” he continues. “And congratulations to you too. Awesome. Thank you.”