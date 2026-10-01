Exclusive: Alejandro G. Iñárritu reveals the unusual story behind Tom Cruise’s decade-in-the-making Digger
The film stars Tom Cruise in the title role of Digger Rockwell, but that is not the only character he plays.
Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger has been in the works for almost a decade. The filmmaker first began developing the story with Mexican writer Sabina Berman in 2017, but the screenplay kept changing as events in the real world began moving in unexpected directions. The film eventually took a different shape altogether, with Iñárritu turning to a theatrical format to tell the story. [SPOILERS AHEAD].
How the story began
Alejandro and Sabina started writing Digger in 2017. According to the filmmaker, developing a story so closely connected to the present became increasingly difficult as real events continued to change the context around the screenplay.
The film stars Tom Cruise in the title role of Digger Rockwell, but that is not the only character he plays. Tom also plays Curtis, an actor, father, husband and artist who is portraying Digger.
Talking about the film’s long development, Alejandro tells, “This film started 10 years ago with Sabina Berman and I writing the screenplay in 2017. The strange thing about developing a narrative that exists so much in the present, is that reality kept overtaking our fictionalized version of it. Reality that, every day these past nine years, has been surpassing fiction, leaving us behind, forcing us to adjust, making us feel that the ground beneath our feet, like the permafrost, was about to collapse. We learned that reality gives us events, but it’s imagination that allows us to recognize ourselves in them. Somewhere between the two, this movie began.”
The changing story eventually led Iñárritu to rethink how Digger should be presented. He said he found the answer while hiking with his family during his 60th birthday celebrations. He adds, “I was hiking with my family, celebrating my 60th birthday, and it was there when the idea came to me—I felt it in my stomach that I had found the only way to do it: the idea of a theater play in a Brechtian way. It was the best birthday present ever!”
In an interview with HT City, he also says, “The representation of reality is framed in a way in the film that we can totally separate ourselves and see ourselves and laugh at ourselves to find a common ground about a very complicated thing. It has to do with how we tell the story of ourselves and have to approach something like that without fighting each other.”
Tom Cruise leads the cast
Tom stars alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde are also part of the cast.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu directed Digger and co-wrote the screenplay with Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman. The story is by Iñárritu and Berman.
The film is produced by Alejandro , Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu reunites with longtime collaborators
Emmanuel Lubezki serves as director of photography, while Conor O’Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrione are the editors. Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler are also part of the team. Dennis Gassner and Richard Johnson serve as production designers, with Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro and composer Cosmo Sheldrake also joining the film.
Digger was shot entirely in VistaVision and has been made for a theatrical release. The film will arrive in cinemas and IMAX across India on October 2, 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More