Abhishek Bachchan says he would love to do Kajra Re 2.0, recalls fun shoot: ‘You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad’
Reflecting on the iconic song Kajra Re, Abhishek Bachchan fondly recalled filming it as a joyful dance party with family.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan still looks back at Kajra Re as one of the most enjoyable songs he has ever filmed. Recalling the making of the iconic track, the actor revealed that the shoot was less like a choreographed sequence and more like a four-hour dance party with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re 2.0
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek recalled shooting Kajra Re and said, "I don’t know if I have had more fun shooting a song than shooting ‘Kajra Re’. It was just one big happy party. We enjoyed it so much. I still remember we were filming and it was my birthday, and they celebrated. Basically, what Shaad did was just put on the song and for about four hours we just had a dance party. He actually shot a lot of that and inserted those shots of us just having fun, freaking out on set in the song."
Calling it a song that has achieved cult status, Abhishek added that he loves the track and had a blast shooting it. He said it brought back great memories and that he had a lot of fun filming the song. When asked if he would be interested in doing a 2.0 version of the song, Abhishek said he would “love it. I’m down for that. I’d love it. You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though."
About Kajra Re
Featured in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, Kajra Re brought together Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a high-energy dance number. Composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with lyrics by Gulzar and vocals by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali, the track became a major chartbuster.
The song became particularly memorable as one of the rare occasions when Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya shared the screen in a dance number. Decades later, Kajra Re continues to be a popular choice at weddings and parties.
About Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie
Abhishek is awaiting the release of his upcoming film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film also features Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles.
King marks Shah Rukh and Deepika's sixth film together and Suhana's grand theatrical debut. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.
The teaser of the film features Shah Rukh in a menacing salt-and-pepper look as he says, "Darr nahi dehshat hoon (I am not afraid, I am terror)” before punching a man. The teaser ends with a blood-soaked crown and the text, ‘This year fear wears the crown’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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