Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya Rai his soulmate, shares secret to happy marriage

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary and shared an adorable picture on social media with their daughter Aaradhya. In a recent interview, Abhishek called Aishwarya his soulmate and revealed the secret to a successful marriage. Abhishek Bachchan reveals the secret to happy marriage with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals secret to happy marriage with Aishwarya Rai In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek revealed that he first met Aishwarya during the shoot of their 2000 film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. However, at that time, he never suspected that Aishwarya would be his soulmate. The duo fell in love while working on the sets of J P Dutta’s Umrao Jaan.

Abhishek added, “We got married a few months after the release of our film Guru together. Mani Ratnam (who directed Guru) remains special for both of us. We consider him a dear friend and godfather. Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter, and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values, but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now.”

The actor further went on to share the secret to his successful marriage and said, “Every night, before you sleep, say ‘sorry’ three times to your wife without fail.” Apart from Guru, Abhishek and Aishwarya also featured in Dhoom 2, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan.