Riteish Deshmukh breaks down at Raja Shivaji trailer launch, thanks Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Stood with me like a brother’

The trailer launch brought together several prominent names from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt . As videos and pictures from the event surfaced online, fans couldn’t miss the emotional exchange between the cast and crew. During his speech, Riteish, speaking in Marathi, expressed heartfelt gratitude and said, “I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared an emotional moment at the grand trailer launch of Raja Shivaji, as the actor-director broke down while expressing gratitude to Abhishek Bachchan for his unwavering support. The star-studded event in Mumbai turned heartfelt, with even Sanjay Dutt visibly moved. (Also read: Raja Shivaji teaser: Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan fight against Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan makes her mark. Watch )

Genelia, who not only stars in the film but is also one of its producers, was seen getting emotional alongside Riteish. She attended the event in a traditional pink Nauvari saree, styled with a nath, gajra, and statement Maharashtrian jewellery, reflecting the cultural essence of the film. She will be seen portraying Saibai Rani Saheb in the historical drama.

What to expect from Raja Shivaji When asked about joining the film, Abhishek Bachchan kept it light before adding that being part of a story of such national significance was something he couldn’t refuse. Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar also praised the trailer, calling it outstanding and commending Riteish for his vision and direction.

Actor Bhagyashree, who plays Jijao, spoke about the depth of her role, describing her character as a strong foundation behind the idea of Swarajya and a powerful force in shaping Shivaji Maharaj’s journey.

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is a grand historical epic based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is set for a worldwide release in Marathi and Hindi on May 1, promising scale, emotion, and a tribute to one of India’s most revered figures.