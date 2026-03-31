Raja Shivaji teaser: Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan fight against Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan makes her mark. Watch

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Ritesh Deshmukh belongs from a Marathi background, that's why I'm 100 per cent sure he will nail the role." A person wrote, “No one can defeat Vicky Kaushal as Chhaava.”

The teaser also featured Vidya Balan , Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Amol Gupte. The video shows the Marathas during a turbulent period of Indian history.

JioStudios released the teaser of Raja Shivaji on Tuesday evening. Taking to its YouTube channel, JioStudios shared over a two-minute-long video giving the first look at the characters of the historical action drama.

A comment read, "The best thing about the teaser is Ajay-Atul's music." A YouTube user commented, "It reminds me of the backstab mechanism of Dark Souls." A social media user said, "No one can match Shrad Kelkar, sir, as Shri Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj

About the film Riteish is directing the historical drama, which is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1. The project brings together well-known names from the film industry. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while the visuals are handled by cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company. The film is being made in Marathi, Telugu and Hindi and is aimed at audiences across India.

Raja Shivaji tells the story of Shivaji Maharaj's early journey, focusing on his oath to build Swarajya and the Maratha warrior king's stand against the powerful rulers of the time. The film looks at him not only as a king but also as a son and a leader who chose courage over fear. The first-look poster for the upcoming historical film was unveiled on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti in February this year.