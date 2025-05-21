Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh reveals first look poster of his magnum opus, film to release on this date

Actor Riteish Deshmukh revealed the first motion poster of his directorial Raja Shivaji on Wednesday. The film is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Riteish plays the titular role in the film. The first poster gives a glimpse of his look of his magnum opus. Riteish Deshmukh revealed the first look of Raja Shivaji on Wednesday.

Riteish unveils first look of Raja Shivaji

Riteish took to his Instagram account and shared the first motion poster of the film while also revealing the release date of the film. Riteish wrote the caption in Marathi which translated to, "Presenting cinematic greetings to Maharashtra's adorable deity, the great mighty Rajadhiraj Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. #Raja Shivaji May 1, 2026 Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam."

The actor also tagged the illustrious star cast of the film which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Bollywood stars and fans react

Bollywood stars and fans applauded the first look of the film and congratulated Riteish. Actor Suniel Shetty commented with red heart and raising hand emoji. Nargis Fakhri also reacted with raising hand and fire emoji. Shilpa Shirodkar commented with folded hands emoji. Actor Saiyami commented on the post and said, "Superb". One fan said, "Super excited for this one". Another fan wrote, "This is what we are waiting for".

One fan commented, "Can't wait!! (fire emoji). Another fan appreciated cinematographer Santosh Sivan and music composer Ajay-Atul and wrote, “ The fact that cinematographer is Santosh Sivan and music by Ajay-Atul- 50% film is there (fire emoji) (clapping emoji) and (raising hand emoji).”

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji chronicles the rise of young Shivaji Bhonsale, who challenged the might of established empires to found the Maratha kingdom and lay the groundwork for Swarajya (self-rule) during a turbulent period of Indian history.