Riteish Deshmukh on not getting his due in Bollywood: ‘Mujhe meri aukaat se bohot zyada mila hai’

Riteish Deshmukh is being lauded for his performance in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. The actor plays the antagonist in the film and the audiences are loving his portrayal of a corrupt politician who goes toe-to-toe with Ajay's character, an IRS officer. Riteish Deshmukh says he has got much more recognition than he deserves.

Riteish on getting his due in Bollywood

Riteish was recently asked in an interview by Instant Bollywood, if he ever feels underrated or haven't gotten his due and the actor said, "I was the guy who thought my first film will be my last film and I am sitting here, 22 years later, and giving this interview. Mujhe meri aukaat se bohot bohot zyada mila hai (I have got much more than I deserve). I think I have got more than I deserve in everything in my life," Riteish said.

The Housefull actor, who is currently on a promotions spree for Rajkumar Gupta directed Raid 2, added, "Jab vo hota hai na acha kaam karne ke baad bohot zyada bonus mil jata hai, meri life ka wahi bonus chal raha hai (You know, when it happens that you get a big bonus after doing good work. I am enjoying that bonus in my life, currently)."

About Raid 2

The film. which got mixed to positive reviews from critics and audience has collected ₹125 crore in India and ₹169 crore worldwide in 12 days. Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. The film is currently running in theatres.

Riteish's current projects

Apart from promoting Raid 2, Riteish is also busy directing a historical drama called Raja Shivaji. Riteish is also acting in and producing the film, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is working on the project under his home banner Mumbai Film Company in collaboration with Jio Studios.