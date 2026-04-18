Bollywood-inspired Brazilian telenovela recreated Kajra Re, used Beedi Jalaile; internet stunned: ‘How could this exist’

What’s making the series trend again is its full-blown embrace of Bollywood-style storytelling. From dramatic plot twists and elaborate wedding sequences to vibrant costumes and expressive performances, the show mirrors the essence of Hindi cinema. Its opening credits feature Beedi from Omkara, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan , paired with visuals of the Taj Mahal, elephants, and snakes. It also recreates iconic songs like Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

The show, which spans over 200 episodes, tells an intercaste love story set in a fictionalised Jaipur. At its heart is Maya, played by Juliana Paes, a young woman from a wealthy merchant family whose parents are keen on arranging her marriage. But things take a turn when she falls in love with Bahuan, portrayed by Márcio Garcia, a Dalit man determined to rise through education and ambition, setting up a conflict layered with emotion, family pressure, and societal norms.

Brazil’s long-standing fascination with Indian culture is back in the spotlight as clips from the Bollywood -inspired 2009 Brazilian telenovela Caminho das Índias (India – A Love Story) resurface online, leaving the internet hooked on its unmistakable desi drama.

Reactions have been pouring in, with many amused and impressed by the show’s desi elements. One user wrote, “She looks so Indian,” while another, referring to the opening featuring Indian deity sculptures, commented, “How could this opening have existed?” Drawing a pop culture parallel, one user joked, “Kate and Anthony in India,” referencing Bridgerton. Another added, “Watching Indians find out about Caminho das Índias is probably going to be my biggest entertainment for the night.”

Social media users can’t get enough of the nostalgia-meets-novelty appeal. Viral edits of Maya have racked up millions of views on Instagram and X. User @DuskyPrincess shared one such edit, which garnered over 4.5 million views.

One user commented on a clip circulating on X, “Clearly it would be an incredible soap opera to be in the ‘worth watching again’ category,” while another wrote, “I loved Caminho das Índias, I used to twirl around the living room singing.”

“Tony Ramos being Indian is something that should be a historical heritage,” one user joked. Another added, “And this music selection? It’s pure drama, I love it.” One user wrote, “For those who were saying they wanted to see Indians watching it, it already aired in India. Some liked it, others felt it was caricatured, but most Indians quite enjoyed it.”