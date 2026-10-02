Divya Khossla questions Komal Rani’s sindoor during Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Govinda: ‘Stop using religion for your agenda’

She added, “Atleast stop using our religion for your agenda… do u even understand the importance of a Sindoor ?? Which is the most powerful symbol of a married Hindu woman .. Extremely disappointed with the celebs supporting such acts.”

Taking to Instagram, Divya accused Komal of using religion for her personal agenda. However, she refrained from taking her name in the post. She wrote, “Whatever we do in our personal life is definitely our choice however atleast for the sake of keeping our society clean it’s v important ki ‘Hum Samaj ka Daayra maintain Karein (We should respect the boundaries set up by the society). A certain girl goes with u to a religious place, bows in a manner that sindoor comes in her maang clearly giving enough material to various media to cover the couple in such a manner …. Like really… whom are u kidding ?? & then goes and comments on intimate details of your personal life ….. Do u think this is a joke ….”

After writing a lengthy note in support of Sunita Ahuja amid the infidelity allegations against her husband Govinda, Divya Khossla has once again taken to social media to criticise the actor and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar. Divya questioned the sindoor seen during Komal’s recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda and criticised what she described as the use of religion for a personal agenda.

Govinda's Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal The actor recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani on the same day when his wife Sunita Ahuja had visited the pandal earlier. Govinda, however, defended the visit, saying that he had gone to seek blessings for their upcoming project and asked people to stay away from speculation about his personal life.

“I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’,” Govinda told ANI. He also asked people to stay away from spreading rumours about his personal life. “This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Komal also reacted to the 'homewrecker' tag and shared an Instagram note in which she mentioned that she can't break a home that is already broken. Without naming Sunita, Komal also accused her of mentally harassing Govinda. She wrote, “Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly."